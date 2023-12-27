Kurt D. Svendsen Sells 4,800 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of TTC traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,128. The Toro Company has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.81.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $983.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.65 million. Toro had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.24%. Toro’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Toro Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.45%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTC. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the third quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Toro by 135.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Toro during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the third quarter worth $30,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTC. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Toro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

About Toro

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

