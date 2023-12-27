LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $134,000 Stock Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 270.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 44,057 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 103.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 24,155 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Royce Value Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 51,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 15,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:RVT opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average is $13.38. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $15.37.

Royce Value Trust Increases Dividend

Royce Value Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. This is an increase from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

