LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Purchases 1,800 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Transocean by 446.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,996 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the second quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Stock Up 6.0 %

NYSE RIG opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.22 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 44.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on RIG shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Transocean from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIG

Transocean Profile

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.