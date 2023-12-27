Lam Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Lam Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,310 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises 2.4% of Lam Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lam Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:VNQI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.24. The stock had a trading volume of 50,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,357. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.23. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $1.5914 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $6.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.07%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.