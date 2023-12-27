Lam Group Inc. Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Lam Group Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.5% of Lam Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lam Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 37,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 312.4% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 430,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 66,626 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

DFSV stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.49. 43,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,031. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $29.61.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

