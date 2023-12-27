Lam Group Inc. Has $626,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Lam Group Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,178,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,256,000 after purchasing an additional 981,491 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,258,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,486,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,571,000 after purchasing an additional 907,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,779,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,982,000 after purchasing an additional 835,004 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,939. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.