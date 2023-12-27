Lam Group Inc. Purchases 3,050 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Lam Group Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 3.2% of Lam Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lam Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFIV. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000.

DFIV traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.40. 135,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,189. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.95. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $30.19 and a one year high of $34.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

