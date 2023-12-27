Lam Group Inc. Sells 4,715 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Lam Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Lam Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,485,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,125,000 after buying an additional 260,851 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,059,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,899,000 after buying an additional 195,093 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 333.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,274,000 after buying an additional 3,818,082 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,471,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,806,000 after buying an additional 1,734,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,109,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,513,000 after acquiring an additional 495,346 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.52. The stock had a trading volume of 296,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,137. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.32. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $48.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

