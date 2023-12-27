Lam Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Lam Group Inc. decreased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF makes up 2.1% of Lam Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lam Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFIS. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1,780.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 6,499 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 786.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $180,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFIS traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.09. 177,942 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $732.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.61.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

