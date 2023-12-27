Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Position Cut by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a. owned about 0.20% of Lamb Weston worth $26,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. American National Bank bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LW traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $107.44. 162,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,701. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.26 and its 200-day moving average is $100.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LW. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.63.

View Our Latest Report on LW

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.