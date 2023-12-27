Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Down 3.5%

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.60. 2,811 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 36,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lavoro in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Lavoro in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Lavoro alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LVRO

Lavoro Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.22.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lavoro Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lavoro

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Lavoro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lavoro during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lavoro during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lavoro in the first quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

About Lavoro

(Get Free Report)

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.