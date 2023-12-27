Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Down 3.5%

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.60. 2,811 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 36,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lavoro in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Lavoro in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lavoro Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Lavoro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lavoro during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lavoro during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lavoro in the first quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.
Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.
