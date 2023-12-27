Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 487 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 121,152,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,639,641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,586,242 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,693.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,313 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 396.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 586,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,390,000 after acquiring an additional 468,575 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,305,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,952,000 after acquiring an additional 432,829 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,986,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,294,000 after purchasing an additional 399,470 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.76. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1419 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

