Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 1.88% of Leuthold Core ETF worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Leuthold Core ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Leuthold Core ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Leuthold Core ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Leuthold Core ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Leuthold Core ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000.

LCR stock opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.51. Leuthold Core ETF has a one year low of $28.72 and a one year high of $33.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.95.

The Leuthold Core ETF (LCR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP Target Risk Moderate index. The fund is an actively-managed global asset allocation fund of funds which seeks total return. LCR was launched on Jan 6, 2020 and is managed by Leuthold.

