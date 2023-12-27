Level Financial Advisors Inc. Has $424,000 Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,697,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $181,000.

Shares of ESGU stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.15. The company had a trading volume of 244,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,759. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $83.40 and a 12 month high of $105.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.50 and its 200 day moving average is $97.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.337 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

