Level Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 699 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.21. 80,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,509. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $99.03 and a 1-year high of $116.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.94 and its 200-day moving average is $109.35.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

