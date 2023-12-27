Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1548332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Libero Copper & Gold Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$2.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.45.
Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Libero Copper & Gold
Libero Copper & Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, Argentina, and Colombia. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Mocoa porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit located in the Eastern Cordillera of Colombia.
