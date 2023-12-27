Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th.

NASDAQ LBRDP opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.43. Liberty Broadband has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $25.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liberty Broadband stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

