Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Trading Down 3.1%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.25. 671,390 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,817,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Lilium Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lilium in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Lilium by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Lilium by 15,976.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 15,976 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lilium in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium in the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lilium

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

