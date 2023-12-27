Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 27,324 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $31,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $2,409,138,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 35,747.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,828,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812,246 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 888.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,329,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,112 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,187,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Linde by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,056,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,218,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,620 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. UBS Group lowered their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

Linde Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of LIN stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $409.85. 352,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a one year low of $302.17 and a one year high of $434.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $385.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

