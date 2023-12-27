Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,409,138,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 35,747.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,828,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812,246 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 888.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,187,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Linde by 33.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,056,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,218,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,620 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.85.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE LIN traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $409.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,103. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.78. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $302.17 and a 52 week high of $434.21. The stock has a market cap of $198.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.