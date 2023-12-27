Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI decreased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Linde makes up 2.8% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Linde were worth $31,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 6,500.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 309.5% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC raised their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

Linde Stock Down 0.0 %

Linde stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $409.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $302.17 and a 12 month high of $434.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.78. The company has a market capitalization of $198.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

