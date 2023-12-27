Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.18

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.18 and last traded at $46.06, with a volume of 22527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LOB

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.51.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.39. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $127.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Oak Bancshares

In other news, insider Renato Derraik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $591,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 10,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,283,473.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Renato Derraik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $591,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,157,800 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2,125.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 11,521.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.