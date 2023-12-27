LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 167.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 5.4% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 4.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ by 26.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 5.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 1.5% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

LKQ opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.72. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In other news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

