Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.3% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $449.26. 407,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,608. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

