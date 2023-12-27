Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Stock Price Down 25%

Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 25% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 184,010 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 249,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Lomiko Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$8.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

