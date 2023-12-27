Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,567 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% in the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $222.56. The company had a trading volume of 681,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,155. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.26. The company has a market capitalization of $128.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.