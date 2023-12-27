Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,588 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $222.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.46 and a 200 day moving average of $214.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.21.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

