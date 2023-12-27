LS Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,099 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $603,000. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 24.2% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 23,656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Intel by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,985 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 66,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Intel by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,066 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.57. 23,473,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,827,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.16.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.97.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

