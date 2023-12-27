LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $223.01. 295,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,854,675. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.26. The stock has a market cap of $128.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $237.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.