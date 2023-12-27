LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,224 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,646 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.7% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 1,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,722,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,292,413. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.78. The company has a market capitalization of $424.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 159,823 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $24,772,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,940,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,795,764,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 159,823 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $24,772,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,940,417 shares in the company, valued at $35,795,764,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,488,714 shares of company stock worth $543,747,320 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.