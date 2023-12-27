LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,557 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GLD stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.89. 2,680,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,301,012. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $167.10 and a 1 year high of $192.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.