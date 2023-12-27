LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 435 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 97,158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,830,023,000 after purchasing an additional 454,093,937 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,370,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.93.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,925. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.10 and a 200-day moving average of $164.72. The stock has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $179.50.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

