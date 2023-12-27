LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,172,226,000 after buying an additional 335,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,977,000 after acquiring an additional 348,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 45.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,608,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $515,331,000 after purchasing an additional 95,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,990,000 after purchasing an additional 34,064 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.58. 225,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,158. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $81.24 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

