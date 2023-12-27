MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Trading Down 3%

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 34,451 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 584,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MGNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup raised MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Guggenheim raised MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

MacroGenics Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86. The firm has a market cap of $618.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.08.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.49). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 41.13%. The company had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MacroGenics

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $669,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,929,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,287,634.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $669,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,929,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,287,634.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 18,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $190,310.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MacroGenics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

