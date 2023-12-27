Mad River Investors Acquires 3,835 Shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Mad River Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,310 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Mesabi Trust comprises about 5.1% of Mad River Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Mesabi Trust were worth $7,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the second quarter worth $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000.
Mesabi Trust Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:MSB traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.95. 46,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,056. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.64. Mesabi Trust has a 52-week low of $17.13 and a 52-week high of $29.00.
Mesabi Trust Cuts Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on MSB. StockNews.com began coverage on Mesabi Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesabi Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th.
About Mesabi Trust
Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.
