Mad River Investors Buys New Shares in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Mad River Investors bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Howard Hughes makes up about 0.2% of Mad River Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $493,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth approximately $512,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $645,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 3,485 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $260,887.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,842,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,515,039.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 3,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $260,887.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,842,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,515,039.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Zachary Winick sold 400 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $30,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,126.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,048,559 shares of company stock worth $74,012,314 in the last quarter. 33.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Howard Hughes Price Performance
Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 45.57%. The firm had revenue of $268.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on HHH. TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Howard Hughes from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BWS Financial decreased their target price on Howard Hughes from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HHH
Howard Hughes Company Profile
Howard Hughes Holdings Inc owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Howard Hughes
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Are high-yield Dow Dogs a good buy for 2024?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Synopsys offers to acquire Ansys, sparks stock surge
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- The most upgraded stocks from 2023: buy, sell or hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.