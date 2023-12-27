Mad River Investors Cuts Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Mad River Investors reduced its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land accounts for 52.2% of Mad River Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mad River Investors owned approximately 0.53% of Texas Pacific Land worth $73,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 41.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. 60.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,613.00 to $1,558.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

TPL stock traded down $8.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,630.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,494. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,685.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,663.95. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,266.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2,459.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.65.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.52 by ($0.78). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 45.43%. The firm had revenue of $157.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 50.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

