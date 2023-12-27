Mad River Investors Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC)

Mad River Investors cut its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Associated Capital Group makes up 2.6% of Mad River Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mad River Investors owned about 0.46% of Associated Capital Group worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 87.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 7,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Associated Capital Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Associated Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Associated Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of AC stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.41 million, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.01. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $41.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.36.

Associated Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.

Associated Capital Group Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

