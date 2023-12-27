Mad River Investors Lowers Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mad River Investors trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,078 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Boeing comprises about 0.7% of Mad River Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,860,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,675,426. The firm has a market cap of $158.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.20 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

