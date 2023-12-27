Mad River Investors Lowers Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Mad River Investors reduced its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals comprises 5.5% of Mad River Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $7,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPM traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $50.46. 530,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,350. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.64. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.06.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.33 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 6.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

