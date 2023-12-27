Mad River Investors Reduces Stock Holdings in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

Mad River Investors decreased its holdings in shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the period. Civeo accounts for 4.8% of Mad River Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mad River Investors owned approximately 2.19% of Civeo worth $6,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Civeo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $741,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Civeo by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Civeo by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 41,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,069,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,278,000 after purchasing an additional 15,142 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Civeo from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

CVEO stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.83. The stock had a trading volume of 22,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,758. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.36. Civeo Co. has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $36.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $183.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.74 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Civeo Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Civeo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -121.95%.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

