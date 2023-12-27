Mad River Investors Sells 5,300 Shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Mad River Investors lowered its position in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,425 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Tejon Ranch accounts for 2.5% of Mad River Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mad River Investors owned approximately 0.80% of Tejon Ranch worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,204 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 114,725 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,828 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,648 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 60.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Tejon Ranch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded Tejon Ranch from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

TRC traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.52. 17,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,315. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average is $16.67. Tejon Ranch Co. has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $468.31 million, a P/E ratio of 124.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.57 million. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 0.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

