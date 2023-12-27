Mad River Investors Sells 643 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Mad River Investors trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Mad River Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.04. 2,078,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,866,536. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $158.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.20.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

