Mad River Investors Takes Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Mad River Investors purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,698 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up about 0.1% of Mad River Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,984,000 after buying an additional 27,193 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 14,851,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,369,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,432,000 after acquiring an additional 110,792 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,449.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSXMK shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 0.2 %

LSXMK stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.79. 194,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,782. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.06. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $29.08.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.