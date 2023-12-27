Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Gap Down to $10.38

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.38, but opened at $10.10. Magic Software Enterprises shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 78,531 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Magic Software Enterprises Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $503.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28.

Magic Software Enterprises last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $129.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $129.30 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 6.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,543,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,116,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 532,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 114,300 shares in the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the third quarter worth $1,193,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 193.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 50,712 shares in the last quarter. 14.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

