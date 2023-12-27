MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.39

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.39 and last traded at $47.11, with a volume of 11387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MMYT

MakeMyTrip Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.05 and a beta of 1.15.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $168.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 10.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,199,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,310,000 after acquiring an additional 398,388 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 378.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,620,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,504 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 0.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,274,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the third quarter worth approximately $84,983,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 26.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,591,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,936,000 after purchasing an additional 328,388 shares during the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.