Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Manhattan Bridge Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a payout ratio of 93.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

NASDAQ:LOAN opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $5.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76. The firm has a market cap of $55.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 19,792.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,651,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 1.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 17,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

