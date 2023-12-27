Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Manhattan Bridge Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a payout ratio of 93.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LOAN opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $5.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76. The firm has a market cap of $55.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.58.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on LOAN
Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Manhattan Bridge Capital
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Could Cleveland-Cliffs be the next steel company to be acquired?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Markets love XPO, your stuff still needs to get where it’s going
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- CRISPR Therapeutics sets sights on gene-editing cures for disease
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.