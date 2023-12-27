Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 44,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MFC shares. TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

MFC stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $22.19. The company had a trading volume of 312,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,178. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $22.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average is $18.98. The company has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

