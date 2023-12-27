MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Bought by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth $1,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKTX. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.00.

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $292.91. 48,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,477. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.93. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.01 and a 1 year high of $399.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.23 and its 200 day moving average is $244.13.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.70%.

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,138,555.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,138,555.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

