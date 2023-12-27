Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock Price Down 3%

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) shares fell 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $113.02 and last traded at $117.01. 724,708 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 696,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Masimo from $136.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Masimo Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.55 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.06.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $478.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.73 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Masimo by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,007,066,000 after buying an additional 178,267 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after purchasing an additional 71,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,928,000 after purchasing an additional 27,261 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,699,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,859,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

